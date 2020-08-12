Parolee arrested for felony charges in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo.– On August 6, 2020 around 11:00 a.m., detectives from Special Investigations Division of the Pueblo Police Department responded to 2400 block of Kara Ct., to assist parole on a home visit.

Pueblo Police say investigators contacted parolee and five-time felon, 36-year-old, Daljeet Trujillo-Bransford.

A large amount of methamphetamine, some heroin and controlled prescription medication were recovered from the home.

Daljeet Trujillo-Bransford was arrested and booked into Pueblo County Jail on numerous felony charges.

