Parolee arrested for felony charges in Pueblo

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PUEBLO, Colo.– On August 6, 2020 around 11:00 a.m., detectives from Special Investigations Division of the Pueblo Police Department responded to 2400 block of Kara Ct., to assist parole on a home visit.

Pueblo Police say investigators contacted parolee and five-time felon, 36-year-old, Daljeet Trujillo-Bransford.

A large amount of methamphetamine, some heroin and controlled prescription medication were recovered from the home.

Daljeet Trujillo-Bransford was arrested and booked into Pueblo County Jail on numerous felony charges.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local