Parolee arrested for felony charges in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo.– On August 6, 2020 around 11:00 a.m., detectives from Special Investigations Division of the Pueblo Police Department responded to 2400 block of Kara Ct., to assist parole on a home visit.
Pueblo Police say investigators contacted parolee and five-time felon, 36-year-old, Daljeet Trujillo-Bransford.
A large amount of methamphetamine, some heroin and controlled prescription medication were recovered from the home.
Daljeet Trujillo-Bransford was arrested and booked into Pueblo County Jail on numerous felony charges.