(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has identified the Colorado State Parole officer who was killed in a hit-and-run crash west of Downtown on Thursday.

Officer Christine Guerin Sandoval was killed after being hit by a suspect’s car shortly before 4 p.m. on Thursday. The suspect, 41-year-old Justin Kula, hit Officer Sandoval and another parole officer with his car as he was trying to escape arrest.

Photo provided to Colorado Springs Police by Officer Sandoval’s family.

CSPD said Officer Sandoval and two other parole officers had made contact with Kula, who was sitting in his car in a parking lot, and were trying to take him into custody on a felony warrant when he drove away, hitting Sandoval and the other officer. Kula then left the scene of the crash.

CSPD and other local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies immediately began a large-scale search for Kula, including the release of a state alert called a Blue Alert.

CSPD said as a result of the Blue Alert, multiple community members contacted police with information on the location of Kula and the car involved in the hit-and-run. Officers responded to that location and found Kula’s car.

While law enforcement worked to take Kula into custody, a Peak Alert was sent to neighbors near the 400 block of Glen View Court, just off Uintah Street north of Old Colorado City, instructing them to shelter in place. Officers were able to take Kula into custody and the Peak Alert was cancelled shortly after.

CSPD said it is seeking several charges for Kula, including Manslaughter, Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Death, and Third Degree Assault on a Peace Officer.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing, CSPD said, and anyone with information or who is a witness is asked to contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000. To remain anonymous, you can contact the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867).

Also on Friday, Sept. 29, Colorado Governor Jared Polis ordered flags lowered to half staff on all public buildings until sunset the day of the funeral, in honor of Officer Sandoval.

“My heart is with all those affected by this horrible act of violence that occurred in Colorado Springs yesterday. I send my deepest condolences to Christine’s family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time,” said Governor Polis. “I am grateful to all our community parole officers, law enforcement, and first responders who put their lives on the line to keep Coloradans safe and better our communities.”