Parents frustrated at lack of answers, late communication in Villa Sport investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A lot of questions still remain unanswered for parents after they learned a Colorado Springs Villa Sport former employee facing child sex assault allegations.

Police said Monday they still can’t release a photo of the perpetrator but say all possible victims have been contacted by police.

Tiffani chase, mom of four and takes her kids to Villa Sport.

She is just one of many who received an email from the gym about the investigation.

The alleged suspect employee 22-year-old Ryan Callins. Someone who Tiffani Chase said interacted with her kids.

“Seven years we’ve been member, I’ve ranted and raved about that gym for years, about how great the kids care is,” said Chase. “I am very much a protector and I always will be.”

After hearing a Villa Kids employee is accused of child sexual assault, this protector had to have some tough conversations.

“After receiving this email, I thought its time to sit down about this one, to see if anything inappropriate took place, and talk about some of those things, that are inappropriate that could have happened,” said Chase. “It was really scary, you don’t want to scare your child but I think my (daughter) Abigail was a little bit, intimidated and scared at what I had to talk to her about.”

Her kids used to call the man accused of the acts “Mr. Ryan.”

“It was a real heartbreak when it happened at our gym,” said Chase.

The police didn’t comment last week, but this week still not so forthcoming sent a message that said:

I appreciate you reaching out. While I am aware that your viewers would like to see a photo of the arrestee, this is still an active investigation and our organization owes the victim the best chance of bringing the person who victimized them to justice. We will be able to release additional photograph or information when it will not hamper the original investigation or deny justice to any further victims identified as a result of the initial arrest. Lt. Jim Sokolik, CSPD

Tiffani said coming from a law enforcement family and being military herself, she said she understands protecting the police investigation; but what she doesn’t understand is why it took so long for her to hear about it.

“That’s where my frustration comes in. We are now in July if something was known in February or March earlier this year. I feel like there’s an obligation to parents of children in that facility, to at least have said something to us.” Chase said.

Tiffani said that they hope they find a resolution right away and that the little girls and their families who made the report are ok.

In a previous report, FOX21 reported that a Colorado Springs man is being charged with two counts of sexual assault on a child after he allegedly asked two, seven-year-old girls to touch his genitals.

The incident allegedly happened at Villa Sport in northern Colorado Springs sometime in 2018 but was not reported to police until February of this year. Members of Villa Sport were not informed until just days ago.

Now parents are taking to the internet to say they should have been informed immediately.

We will continue to follow this case and let you know if there are any further developments.