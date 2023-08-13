(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Carmel Community School community is outraged after a distressing incident of alleged bullying left one middle school student hospitalized. Calls for action are growing louder as concerned parents demand accountability from the school administration.

School leaders at Harrison School District 2 reported, “A student was physically assaulted by another student…and was transported to the hospital.” The incident occurred last Wednesday, shortly after dismissal, and Colorado Springs Police Department swiftly pressed assault charges against the student responsible.

While details of the incident remain undisclosed, a concerned mother said her son saw the student victim’s head repeatedly bashed into the ground. After taking to social media, other parents began to comment and message the same gruesome details her child reported to her of the incident.

The mother who spoke with FOX21 chose to remain anonymous due to concerns of retaliation against her children. This incident is not an isolated one, according to the anonymous mother.

She revealed that her child had been subjected to violence at the same school last year, resulting in a black eye, concussion, and bruised ribs. Yet, she said no meaningful action was taken by the school to address the issue.

“None of it’s being addressed. There’s no suspension. There’s no detention. There is nothing that stops these kids from going. I probably shouldn’t do that here because they know they can get away with it. And it’s gross,” she lamented.

In their statement notifying parents of the incident, the school district asserted that “violence will not be tolerated” and pledged to collaborate with the Colorado Springs Police Department and adhere to the code of conduct to address such unacceptable behavior.

However, the anonymous mother criticized the timing of this statement, stating that the news had already broken in the local media before the school reached out to families.

“There is no excuse for that kind of behavior to happen at a middle school, no less any school,” she asserted.

The mother’s Facebook posts have gained traction from hundreds of community members who want to help the family of the student victim. The mother is now urging the parents to message her so the people who are offering to walk the student to school, meals, donations, etc. can help them out.

“Reach out when you’re ready. But know you’re not alone and know there are so many people that would love to support you, even if it’s just a shoulder to cry on. We’re not going to tolerate this kind of behavior,” she declared.

In the midst of this crisis, parents are demanding swift and effective measures from the school to ensure the safety and well-being of their children.

“Start caring. Beef up security. If you need to, start doing detentions and start doing suspensions. Start actually making a difference because these kids aren’t going to go to teachers and staff and say, hey, I’m being bullied or hey, I just got attacked when they know nothing’s going to be done. They’re going to hide,” the mother warned, stressing the urgency of the situation.

