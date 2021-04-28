Paralympic silver medal combat veteran speaks with Boys & Girls Club Scholars raising limb loss awareness

COLORADO SPRINGS — Paralympic silver medal combat veteran and amputee, John Register joins national efforts for April Limb Loss and Limb Difference Awareness Month.

Register lost his leg as he was training for the 1996 Olympic Games, after hitting it on a hurdle. He was in the Army’s world-class athlete program and spoke to a group of Boys & Girls Club Scholars at the Olympic & Paralympic Museum on Saturday, April 24. The United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum features local warriors and the contributions of military veterans.

“We can go down these downward spirals, and we can think that we don’t have value or worth and we need people to under girth us to let us know things that are actually possible for us in life and that led me on to do so many different things cause my mindset had been shifted,” Register said.

John Register is a change mindset warrior and is the author of the number one bestselling book, “10

Power Stories to Impact Any Leader: Journal Your Way to Leadership Success.” His company

Inspired Communications International works with business professionals to hurdle adversity,

amputate fear, embrace a new normal mindset, to win the medals in their lives. Register now shares his story to uplift others.

“Hurdle adversity, amputate their fear, embrace a new mental mindset to win the medals in their life,” Register said.

Previously, register birthed the USOC paralympic military program, which uses sports to assist in the recovery of wounded, ill, or injured service members. The program which serves both active duty and retired military personnel have impacted thousands in creating their new normal.

More details and encouraging resources on hurdling adversity on overcoming amputee limb loss fears; transformational leadership resources, courses, training, and talks please visit:

www.johnregister.com. Inquiries can be directed to (719) 357- 6833.