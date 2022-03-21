COLORADO SPRINGS — Students in Colorado Springs learned about the value of sportsmanship and goal-setting from a Paralympian on Monday.

Trevon Jenifer held a basketball skills and drills session during a Spring Break camp hosted by the youth sports outreach program, TrueSport.

Jenifer was born without legs because of a rare disease called congenital phocomelia. He did not let this stop him and became a three-time Paralympic medalist in wheelchair basketball.

“But to also be able to give back to the next generation of athletes I mean that’s something that touches me. and now cause im a three-time paralympic medalist it’s time for me to give back and give what I’ve learned to them,” Jenifer said.

The camp continues throughout the week before ending on Friday.