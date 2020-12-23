Paralegal pleads guilty after leaking Letecia Stauch murder case affidavit

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– A Brighton City attorney administrator pleaded guilty to attempted official misconduct for leaking the affidavit of Letecia Stauch.

Stauch is accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson, Gannon Stauch, whose remains were found in Florida earlier this year.

Prosecutors allege the suspect accessed the affidavit, knowing it had not been made public, and released it to a website that tracks crimes in April of 2020.

According to court records, the Adams County paralegal, 53-year-old Sherie Farstveet, plead guilty on December 10, 2020.

The deal prevented a trial, in exchange for her guilty plea to a lesser count.

Prosecutors also dropped the original charge against her, for first degree official misconduct.

She previously faced up to a year in jail and up to $1,000 fine.