Paraglider pilot killed in Pueblo County remembered

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — FOX21 has learned more about the paraglider who died in a crash over the weekend in Pueblo County.

The sister of 46-year-old Aaron McDaniel remembering her brother as someone who was always there to lend a help hand.

McDaniel died Saturday when the motorized paraglider he was flying crashed. McDaniel had been skimming the surface of the water at Lake Pueblo State Park at the time of the crash.

“As much as we all wish we could change things and that he was still here, he was doing what he loved when he gained his wings,” said Carrie McDaniel, Aaron’s sister.

Paramotoring was a hobby of McDaniel that according to his sister he could never get enough of.

He had filmed himself taking flights across Colorado many times, and even posted clips on YouTube of his flights.

A few days before the accident he had even flown under the Royal Gorge Bridge.