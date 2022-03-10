COLORADO SPRINGS — The annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade will begin at noon on Saturday, March 12 and drivers should beware of several road closures downtown.

The parade route runs from Tejon Street between Cache La Poudre and Cimarron Streets. It’s free and open to the public.

A 5k will also be held that day.

Road closures will be enforced as follows:

8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Tejon Street between Platte Avenue and Bijou Street

Bijou Street between Nevada and Cascade avenues

9:45 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Tejon Street between Cache La Poudre and Cimarron streets

The following streets between Cascade and Nevada avenues: Cache La Poudre Street, Dale Street, Monument Street, Williamette Street, St. Vrain Street, Boulder Street, Platte Avenue, Bijou Street, Kiowa Street, Pikes Peak Avenue, Colorado Avenue, Vermijo Street, and Costilla Street

Cache La Poudre Street will reopen at or around 11 a.m. when the race completes

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to find parking. On-street metered parking will be available, plus all three city garages will be available for $1 per hour. If parking in the garage, follow onsite signage to ensure a seamless exit. Handicapped parking is located on Platte Avenue between Tejon Street and Cascade Avenue.