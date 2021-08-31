Papa Mario’s Grilled Cheese Food Truck takes Governor’s Plate Award at Colorado State Fair

PUEBLO, Colo.– Papa Mario’s Grilled Cheese Food Truck has won the much-coveted Governor’s Plate Award at the Colorado State Fair on Tuesday, Aug. 31.

Their winning plate was the food truck’s Panfili grilled cheese, prepared with ingredients from Colorado Proud producers, including Musso Farms and Springside Cheese.

FOX21 News’s Taylor Bishop interviewed the truck just last week in preparation for the big event. Check out their Restaurant Report Card here.

Papa Mario’s Truck also scooped the People’s Choice award for their Popper Mario sandwich and the Best Food Truck award. Double D’s BBQ Shack took honorable mention, losing by just three votes in the Best Food Truck category.

Governor Jared Polis attended the event, announced the winner and stayed for a rapid-fire interview at the state fair.

Five different food trucks from across Colorado competed in the opportunity to land the award by using Colorado-sourced ingredients and were as follows: What’s Cooking from Pueblo, Double D’s BBQ Shack from Pueblo, Papa Mario’s Grilled Cheese from Pueblo, Downtown Fingers from Denver, and Eskimo Bros. Nitro Ice Cream from Denver.

The anticipation leading up to the big event ran high, according to Bishop, who is on location in Pueblo.

To learn more about Papa Mario’s Grilled Cheese Food Truck, click here.