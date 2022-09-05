COLORADO SPRINGS — The League of Women Voters of the Pikes Peak Region (LWVPPR) will host a panel discussion open to the public on Understanding Ranked Choice Voting.

Ranked Choice Voting, also known as Instant Runoff Voting, is a method that allows voters to rank their candidates in order of preference from first to last. It is used in over 120 countries, statewide in Maine, and in many US cities, according to LWVPPR. Multiple cities in Colorado are currently discussing the switch to this method.

“The League of Women Voters supports alternatives to plurality voting that allow people to express their preferences more effectively,” said Beth Hendrix, LWVCO Executive Director. “We encourage on-the-ground experience with alternative voting methods, including ranked choice voting, to ascertain whether a voting method results in outcomes that match voters’ preferences as recorded on their ballots.”

LWVPPR’s “Understanding Ranked Choice Voting” presentation will give Colorado Springs voters an opportunity to learn about this voting method and how it might work in our community. Attendees may join for free on Saturday, September 17, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., either in-person at the Penrose Library in downtown Colorado Springs, or online via Zoom.

A panel of local politicians & public servants will be discussing alternative voting methods, with the League of Women Voters Colorado President, Beth Hendrix, moderating the discussion. There will be time for questions and answers.

For more information and to register for free, please visit the event page at LWVPPR.org, and to learn more about Ranked Choice Voting, head to RCVforColorado.org.