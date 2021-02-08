Pandemic Report: Child Abuse & Neglect Hotline sees decrease in calls, officials worry of unreported cases

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.– Fewer calls are coming into the Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline in Colorado, causing officials at the Department of Human Services to worry that many cases are going unreported.

According to the Department of Human Services (DHS) in El Paso County, the hotline received almost 5,000 fewer calls in 2020 compared to the year before.

In January of 2019 and 2020, the number of hotline calls were both just over 2,000.

When the pandemic started in March and April, the numbers dramatically drop in the red line.

Courtesy: CO Trails

April saw the largest decrease with nearly 1,000 fewer calls for the month.

“The importance of neighbors and other reporting child abuse and neglect became very, very important because they may be the only ones interacting with those families. We don’t expect anyone to know what child abuse and neglect is.. we want people to call the number if they see something that’s not quite right,” said Kristina Iodice, El Paso County Department of Human Services.

In total, 25,299 calls were made to the hotline in 2019. 20,597 calls were made in 2020 – almost 5,000 less, making an 18% decrease.

DHS says the drop started in March when schools closed. They say the hotline numbers may also include families searching for resources from DHS.

Although the numbers have gone down, DHS says they believe it’s because child abuse and neglect might not be reported.

They add — mandatory reporters make up a significant number of the calls. This includes professionals such as teachers, child care workers, doctors, and more.

The nonprofit CASA of the Pikes Peak region is looking for volunteers to advocate for children in crisis here in Colorado Springs.

A volunteer information session on zoom Tuesday at 2 pm. Click here to learn more.

Signs of child abuse

Call the Colorado Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline whenever you believe that a person who lives with the child or is caring for the child has caused injury or harm or put the child at risk of physical injury. DHS says a few examples include:

If you see marks on a child’s body that do not appear to have been caused by an accident.

If a child tells you that he or she has been touched inappropriately or harmed by someone.

If a child appears to be dressed inappropriately for the weather, appears undernourished, or is young and has been left home alone.

>> Report child abuse or neglect by calling the hotline 1-844-C-O-4-KIDS.