Palmer Ridge Bears sign to play Division I football

MONUMENT, Colo. — Two Palmer Ridge Bears signed National Letters of Intent Wednesday to play collegiate football.

Bears quarterback Luke McAllister and wide receiver/safety Kaden Dudley are taking their talents to the Division I level. McAllister and Dudley were part of a Palmer Ridge program that went to four straight state title games and won three straight in 3A. Dudley is headed to Boise State while McAllister staying home and going to Colorado State.

“That’s a really big deal for me,” McAllister said of playing in-state. “Knowing all my family and friends are so close to me. If I’m having a tough time, I can go home, see my mom, and talk to her. Those are all really big things, and knowing I’ll be playing for the state I grew up in, just Colorado pride, I’m super excited.”

Dudley said he was drawn to Boise State because of its family feel.

“The blue-collar work ethic they have there, I wanted to be a part of it,” he said. “The winning tradition they have is important to me. We have a winning program [at Palmer Ridge], so it felt right going to another program I could succeed in.”

Dudley and McAllister were named first team All-State along with teammate Connor Jones.