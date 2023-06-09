(COLORADO SPRINGS) — After a rockslide and the destruction of a trail bridge in May of 2022, the Palmer Red Rock Trail has been closed to the public. On Friday, June 9, 2023, the trail was reopened for the public’s use.

The trail, known as the Section 16 Trail or the National Forest System Trail 775, is a connection between Red Rock Canyon and Bear Creek Cañon Park. The announcement came from Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services (PRCS) and the United States Forest Service (USFS).

Courtesy: City of Colorado Springs

Courtesy: City of Colorado Springs

Courtesy: City of Colorado Springs

PRCS partnered with the USFS to install signs in the area warning the public of the potential danger. The USFS performed an assessment that determined no mitigation work would be required to reduce the risk of the rock sliding any further, concluding that the risk was deemed no greater than other natural hazards in the area.