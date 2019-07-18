Palmer Lake Volunteer Fire Department escapes potential closure

PALMER LAKE, Colo. — After strong opposition from a group of concerned community members, the town council of Palmer Lake has abandoned a plan to close its volunteer fire department.

An earlier proposal involved the closure of the fire department in favor of an intergovernmental agreement between the Tri Lakes Monument Fire Protection District and the Town of Palmer lake for fire protection and emergency medical services.

After a public meeting Wednesday night, the Town of Palmer Lake Facebook page posted:

Last night our Palmer Lake Volunteer Fire Department was saved from being closed down. We have such a legacy here in Palmer Lake; indeed a very special place to live. There is such gratitude to be able to live in such an endearing little town nestled against the Rocky Mountains. Coming home to “The Bright Star of Palmer Lake”; it is always a beacon in the winter and now summer.

According to the Palmer Lake Fire Department website, the department is currently staffed by three fire officials, five career staff members, and 17 volunteers.