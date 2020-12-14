Palmer Lake pub video showcases outdoor dining struggles in winter

PALMER LAKE, Colo. — One Palmer Lake Restaurant illustrating their reality of outdoor dining with a little humor. O’Malley’s Steak Pub Employees having fun in the snow and explaining their winter woes during this pandemic in Colorado Weather.

They created their own lyric to the song Winter Wonderland and explained different outdoor dining scenarios and struggles.

“Gone away is our dine-in, here to stay is our whining,” the employees sing. “On the deck, we can build a snowman, and pretend to choke our dinner down.”

The owner of the restaurant Jeff Hulsmann said this is the result when employees have nothing to do.

Below is the full video on YouTube: