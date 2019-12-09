Palmer Lake pub reopens with food truck

PALMER LAKE, Colo. — After the popular Palmer Lake pub was forced to close their doors, after a kitchen fire the day before Halloween, they opened back up on Thursday.

The pub had a soft opening with a food truck, they built in three weeks.

Customers can sit inside the bar and order their favorite foods from a limited menu. Saturday they served 2,000 wings.

Owner Jeff Hulsmann said things won’t be completely back to normal until the kitchen is done.

“We’ll have a grand re-opening when we rebuild our kitchen. So right now we are still under a fire investigation, everybody kind of blames everybody else. They all want to find out the cause and effect and figure out who’s paying. We don’t who’s paying yet, but we don’t care who’s paying, we are insured. It will just take us longer to open our kitchen because of the investigation,” said Hulsmann.

Hulsmann anticipates those repairs will be done between 2.5 and 3 months.