Palmer Lake community hopes to save its fire department

PALMER LAKE, Colo. — The town of Palmer Lake is in talks to close its fire department and employ, instead, an intergovernmental agreement between the Tri Lakes Monument Fire Protection District and the Town of Palmer lake for fire protection and emergency medical services.

Some community members are opposed to the change in service and plan to voice their concerns at a public meeting on Wednesday, July 17 at 6:00 p.m.

They’re also hoping to independently raise enough money to restore the Palmer Lake Volunteer Fire Department building, which, a GoFundMe webpage sites as the main point of contention.

According to the Palmer Lake Fire Department website, the department was created in 1938 and is currently staffed by three fire officials, five career staff members, and 17 volunteers, to provide citizens of Palmer Lake with both fire and emergency medical services.