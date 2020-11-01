Palmer High School moves cohort to remote learning after two people test positive for COVID-19

COLORADO SPRINGS– As a result of two positive COVID-19 cases identified at Palmer High School in Colorado Springs School District 11, the school will be on a remote learning schedule until Tuesday, November 10 for cohort “A.”
Cohort “B” was already on remote learning and those students will return to the hybrid in-person learning on Thursday, November 5, according to the district.
Each case of COVID-19 is reviewed by El Paso County Public Health and the school district. As part of this public health investigation:
- The people presumed to have positive COVID-19 cases are being kept home from school until they are no longer infectious.
- The mask use, social distancing, and activities of both people while infections were assesed.
- The people who were close contacts of the individuals with the probable COVID-19 cases are instructed to stay home from school for 14 days after the exposure. This is called quarantine.