Palmer High School moves cohort to remote learning after two people test positive for COVID-19

COLORADO SPRINGS– As a result of two positive COVID-19 cases identified at Palmer High School in Colorado Springs School District 11, the school will be on a remote learning schedule until Tuesday, November 10 for cohort “A.”

Cohort “B” was already on remote learning and those students will return to the hybrid in-person learning on Thursday, November 5, according to the district.

Each case of COVID-19 is reviewed by El Paso County Public Health and the school district. As part of this public health investigation: