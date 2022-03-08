COLORADO SPRINGS — Crude prices continue to soar this week as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues. The national average of gas is $4.17, according to an AAA report. The national average has not been this high since July 2008.

Colorado Springs highest recorded average was $3.98 on July 17, 2008, and in Pueblo, it was $4.04 on July 18, 2008. AAA believes the gas prices will continue to rise until Labor Day.

“Given the giant spikes we’ve seen in crude oil, we are still a little bit behind so Coloradans this week alone should expect another 20 cent increase over the next couple of days before we have even caught up with what happened on the oil market last week,” Regional Director of Public Affairs for AAA Skyler McKinnley said.

On Tuesday morning, President Joe Biden announced a ban of U.S. imports of Russian oil while the demand is high and the supply is tight.

“We import so very little from Russia, and we have not been importing that recently just as a matter of market choice and not as sanctions but look the longer this conflict wears on the more uncertain things become,” McKinnley explained.

Last week, the International Energy Agency (IEA) announced a coordinated release of crude oil its 31 member countries’ strategic reserves, including the U.S., Germany, Canada, South Korea, and Mexico, to help counter the impact of rising crude prices.

On Friday, IEA said member states committed to releasing a total of 61.7 million bbl from their strategic reserves to reassure markets roiled by the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

This amount—half of which is expected to come from the U.S.—is the largest coordinated release since IEA was founded in 1974. Despite this announcement, the impact on pricing has been limited given that the amount of oil planned for release is small in comparison to the amount that flows daily from Russia to other countries around the globe. According to IEA, Russia exports approximately 5 million b/d of crude oil, representing about 12% of its global trade.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 500,000 bbl to 246 million bbl last week. Meanwhile, gasoline demand rose slightly from 8.66 million b/d to 8.74 million b/d.

“They are able to sell for $120 a barrel, they took it on the chin during COVID, they were hemorrhaging money, this is an opportunity for them to make money for their shareholders, and they are making their money by not producing my oil by not starting more oil drilling by not running pipes through the oil that has already been drilled all of those choices are being made for their shareholders,” McKinnley said. “So if you’re getting upset with anyone it is fat cats on Wallstreet more so than the people of Ukraine and the people of Russia or individual policymakers.”

The increase in gas demand and a reduction in total supply contribute to rising pump prices. But, increasing oil prices play a leading role in pushing gas prices higher. Consumers can expect the current trend at the pump to continue as long as crude prices climb.

Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago National $4.065 $4.009 $3.610 $3.441 $2.768 Chicago Metro $4.447 $4.388 $3.978 $3.715 $3.026 Chicago City $4.614 $4.525 $4.073 $3.894 $3.194 Bloomington $4.176 $4.173 $3.776 $3.556 $2.873 Champaign $4.183 $4.170 $3.771 $3.582 $2.859 Peoria $4.248 $4.232 $3.818 $3.585 $2.879 Rockford $4.192 $4.155 $3.774 $3.520 $2.866 Springfield $4.223 $4.177 $3.766 $3.549 $2.862 Fort Wayne, IN $3.990 $3.980 $3.566 $3.372 $2.663 South Bend, IN $4.084 $4.028 $3.545 $3.358 $2.674

AAA has some tips to keep to help you at the pump:

Keep your car well maintained

Take extra weight out of your car

Remove Ski racks or bins from the roof

Join loyalty programs at gas stations

“Don’t drive like a maniac, we know that fuel tops out at, on most vehicles at 50 mph if your driving north of that your not improving your efficiency whatsoever,” McKinnley explained.

Click here to view current gasoline price averages.