(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — A breakfast staple in Cañon City will soon be under new ownership after its current owners gear up to say their goodbyes after more than 10 years in business.

Roller’s Donuts and Pastry Shop has been a longtime local favorite, serving up delicious doughnuts to those living in Cañon City and beyond.

Owners Nori Ford and Paul Roller posted a message to the company’s Facebook page on Wednesday, Jan. 11, announcing their departure after selling the doughnut shop to new owners.

We want to thank all of the wonderful people that have made these last 10+ years wonderful and memorable. We are headed in a new direction for our future, and have sold the Donut Shop. The new owners plan to keep making donuts for you to enjoy. Our last day will be January 19th, 2023. We will miss seeing you and visiting with you all. You will always be in our hearts and we hope our paths cross again. Paul Roller and Nori Ford, Roller’s Donuts and Pastry Shop

Roller’s Donuts and Pastry Shop was opened by Roller and Ford in 2012, since developing a loyal following; there’s even a Board of Directors for Roller’s Donuts that meets at the location every week.

Roller’s Donuts and Pastry Shop is located at 2347 Fremont Drive, Cañon City, CO 81212. For more information, you can give them a call at (719) 285-8280.

FOX21 News has reached out to Roller’s Donuts and Pastry Shop for further comment and will update this article as information comes in.