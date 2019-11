CNN — A great horned owl named “Ram” is expected to make a full recovery after being rescued from a wildfire.

It was found by firefighters in a pile of ashes from the Maria Fire — on Sunday.

Animal rescue! The @VCFD handcrew helped save this injured Great Horned Owl from the #MariaFire. The owl was taken to Wildlife and Environmental Conservation Inc. and is already on the mend. Check back to see our video with an update. pic.twitter.com/E9lkKA50EP — Ventura County Fire (@VCFD) November 3, 2019

Wildlife officials say the bird was disoriented and suffered from smoke inhalation.

But after just a few days and with tons of care — the owl is doing much better.

“Ram” who is named after the NFL team — the Los Angeles Rams — is expected to be released back into the wild eventually.