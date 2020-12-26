Overwhelming volunteer response during Salvation’s Army 2020 Christmas Day Meal

COLORADO SPRINGS— The Salvation Army’s Christmas Day Meal Event had to make changes and adapt due to the ongoing pandemic.

“People may have lost hope this season, we are just one other way to reinstall hope in people that there’s those that care,” said Captain Doug Hanson, Corps Officer with the Salvation Army.

More than 2,000 warm delicious holiday meals made their way to people trying to get by and families struggling to make ends meet on Christmas Day.

Hundreds of volunteers came out, simply wanting to make sure their neighbors didn’t feel alone during the season of giving.

“I just hope they are filled with so much peace and so much joy and know there’s people here that care about them,” said 18-year-old volunteer Emma Ingrahm.

El Paso County is still in Level Red on the state’s COVID-19 dial. The restrictions forcing the nonprofit to cancel in-person dinning during Friday’s event. In addition, meals went out as to-go orders and home deliveries. The numbers of volunteers who came out was unexpected and some were even sent home due to the overwhelming response.

“Due to COVID-19 and social distancing, and not having in-person dinning, we had to put the cap on it and stop taking on so many volunteers,” said Hanson.

However, for the volunteers who made it, they say it’s their mission to help people find hope in the darkness.

“We care about them and it’s not about ourselves it’s about giving back to people,” said 21-year-old volunteer Hayley Lynch.