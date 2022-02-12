Overnight shootings in Colorado Springs leave 3 injured

COLORADO SPRINGS — An active-duty soldier stationed at Fort Carson was among two others injured in a pair of unrelated early morning shootings Saturday.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), just after 1 a.m., a call came in regarding shots fired near the Babilonia nightclub off of East Platte Avenue.

When officers arrived, they determined a shooting occurred and that a disturbance occurred prior to the shooting, which happened outside the nightclub, police say. While investigating the scene, the victim, a Fort Carson soldier, walked into UC Health – Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Then around 2:31 a.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department said they received a 911 call reporting a shooting that had just occurred outside of a nightclub in the 2300 block of East Platte Avenue.

According to police, when officers arrived, they found blood trails but no shooting victims and say people in the club said they did not see a shooting happen.

Moments after officers arrived at the scene; two victims were dropped off at UC Health – Memorial Hospital. According to CSPD, these victims sustained critical but non-life-threatening injuries, and the incident appears to have been a drive-by shooting.

No arrests or suspect information have been released. The shootings occurred at separate clubs and appear to be unrelated at this time.

This article will be updated when more information is made available. Stick with FOX21 News for the latest.