Overnight lane closure along I-25 South Gap Wednesday

Crews will need one overnight single-lane closure of northbound I-25 at the Greenland Road Interchange on Wednesday, July 17, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — CDOT crews continue work on the I-25 South Gap Project this week, at the Greenland Road Interchange. Their focus Wednesday will be to build a full two-lane underpass along with a wildlife crossing north of Greenland Road.

This construction will require a new traffic pattern called a crossover on I-25 at the Greenland Road interchange so crews can safely do the work.

Crews will enforce one overnight single-lane closure of northbound I-25 at the Greenland Road Interchange starting Wednesday, July 17 at 6 p.m. and ending Thursday, July 18 at 6 a.m.

Drivers will still have ramp access and two lanes will remain open in each direction on I-25 during the daytime and high-peak travel periods.

This project is part of CDOT’s plan to improve 18 miles of I-25 between Monument and Castle Rock by widening the highway from two to three lanes in each direction. The new lane will operate as an Express Lane, allowing motorists the choice of taking the Express Lane for a faster, more reliable travel time in exchange for a toll. Express Lanes will be free to vehicles with three or more people and motorcycles. All travelers will have the choice of taking the general-purpose lanes for free.

The $350 million project also includes shoulder widening, rebuilding bridges, new wildlife crossings, resurfacing with new pavement and modernizing technology. Project completion is set for 2022.