Overnight and morning I-25 closures in Douglas County for drainage and paving near Larkspur

DOUGLAS COUNTY– As part of the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Interstate 25 South Gap project, drivers along I-25 near Larkspur can expect delays from extended closures throughout October as crews repair pavement and install new drainage pipes.

Southbound I-25 is scheduled to close during the overnight hours this weekend through much of next week, followed by work on the northbound side.

During closures, drivers may see crews setting up cones and signs up to an hour prior to closure start time. There are no alternate routes, so drivers must stay the course on I-25 and plan for delays up to 20 minutes mainly in the evenings and mornings of the closures.

While construction can change due to weather, the current schedule includes the following:

SKY VIEW LANE/TOMAH ROAD IMPACTS (Oct. 16-24)

Drainage work beneath I-25 at Sky View Lane will require crews to remove the asphalt pavement, replace the pipes at a depth of up to 15 feet, and then re-pave with asphalt, which needs time to cool. In addition, crews will mill and overlay existing pavement before winter, taking advantage of warmer temperatures.

I-25 full closure in a single direction, with motorists funneling into one lane using the ramps at the Sky View Lane/Tomah Road interchange as a detour:

Southbound I-25 closed from 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, to 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, with traffic using ramp detour (Detour map 1).

Southbound I-25 closed from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, through Thursday, Oct. 22, with traffic using ramp detour (Detour map 1).

from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, through Thursday, Oct. 22, with traffic using ramp detour (Detour map 1). Northbound I-25 closed from 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, to 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, with traffic using ramp detour (Detour map 2).

from 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, to 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, with traffic using ramp detour (Detour map 2). The northbound I-25 off-ramp to Sky View Lane/Tomah Road and northbound I-25 right lane will be closed from 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, to 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.

If any of the above work is postponed due to weather, crews may need additional closures the week of Oct. 25. Stay tuned to i25gap.codot.gov or the project Facebook page (@I25SouthGapProject) for updated information.

UPPER LAKE GULCH AND SPRUCE MOUNTAIN ROAD IMPACTS (Oct. 17 & Oct. 23)

Near Larkspur, there will be extended I-25 closures with ramp detours at two exits – Spruce Mountain Road and Upper Lake Gulch Road. Crews will close I-25, and motorists will funnel into one lane through the off- and on-ramps: