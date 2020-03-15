1  of  16
Closings and Delays
Over a thousand people affected by power outage in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Crews responded to a power outage in Fountain Mesa and Cross Creek subdivision areas.

According to the city of Fountain and Fountain Utilities around 9:30 A.M., more than 1,700 customers were affected by a power outage.

They say the cause of the outage was due to an underground fault.

Crews estimated that power would be restored by 2 P.M., according to a tweet from the city all power has been restored as of 10:30 Sunday morning.

If you are still without power call (719) 322 – 2010.

