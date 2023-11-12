(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Against the backdrop of the United States Air Force Academy (USAFA), and in the company of over a thousand cadets, the sportscasters of Fox NFL Sunday hosted their two-hour Veterans Day special from Colorado Springs.

Major Kelly Alexander from USAFA expressed the significance of the event for the cadets, stating, “Veterans Day weekend is something really special to the cadets. They’re just starting to experience their military identity… So to be recognized by Fox Sports and Fox NFL, it just helps give them confidence in that identity as they grow in that.”

One of the show’s highlights featured FOX NFL analyst and former tight end Rob Gronkowski, on his first-ever skydiving experience from 11,000 feet live on TV.

“It was one of the best experiences of my life. The most nerve-wracking part about it was right before you jumped… He gave me the signal three times to jump, and my body just wasn’t jumping… And then finally he gave me a little push in the back, and we made it out,” said Gronkowski, who admitted that he did shed a few tears of joy because of this experience.

Along with the usual insights into Sunday’s NFL games the FOX NFL Sunday crew took the opportunity to showcase the Academy, including the story of Hunter Brown, an Air Force football player who tragically passed away earlier this year.

Curt Menefee, FOX NFL Sunday sportscaster, remarked, “I think one of the things you’re always impressed with is just the cadets. When you meet them and just how impressive they are as individuals, as young men and women, and you feel like, okay, if this is the future of our country, I don’t think we have anything to worry about.”

Major Alexander emphasized the hard work and dedication of the cadets, highlighting the significance of FOX NFL Sunday choosing to spend Veterans Day weekend at the USAFA.

“They work really hard. They don’t have a lot of time off, and that these guys out here volunteered to spend their Veterans Day weekend doing this, I think just means a lot to them… They’re going to remember this forever. We’re going to remember this forever. It’s a really special experience,” said Major Alexander.

This tradition of broadcasting from a military installation for Veterans Day has been a network tradition since 2000. In previous years, the network has broadcasted shows from locations such as Afghanistan, Qatar, and Pearl Harbor, as well as other prestigious military academies, including the United States Military Academy, and the United States Naval Academy.

“I think one of the surprising things for us is always we come to say thank you to the military men and women that serve with us and serve for our country. They’re always excited to see us and to take pictures and thank us for coming. And it feels insignificant for us to come here. It’s just a small gesture that we can make to just try and say thank you,” said Menefee reflecting on the significance of this show.