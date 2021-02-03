Outpouring of support from Pueblo community for fallen FBI agent

PUEBLO, Colo. — Social media supports overflows for fallen FBI agent.

One of the two FBI agents that was killed in a tragic shooting on Tuesday was a Pueblo native.

Five FBI agents arrived at an apartment in the Fort Lauderdale suburb of Sunrise to search an apartment in a child pornography case and faced a confrontation from the suspect. Special Agent Daniel Alfin, 36, and Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger, 43, gunned down Tuesday while serving a search warrant at a child pornography suspect’s South Florida apartment, devoted their careers to capturing criminals who sexually abuse youngsters.

Schwartzenberger was a South High School graduate and a mother of two.

We extend our sincere condolences to the family, friends and co-workers of #FBI agents Laura Schwartzenberger, a Pueblo native, and Daniel Alfin. We honor your ultimate sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/024vkveVmk — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) February 3, 2021

According to the FBI, Schwartzenberger joined the FBI in 2005. Her initial assignment was with the FBI’s Albuquerque, New Mexico, office. She was reassigned to FBI Miami in 2010 and has worked crimes against children cases for over seven years. She is survived by her husband and two children.

We remember and honor the legacy of Pueblo native and 1996 South graduate Laura Schwartzenberger, a special agent with the FBI who Tuesday lost her life in the line of duty. At South, Laura was an outstanding student and athlete who impacted many lives. pic.twitter.com/0BJE6DxUYn — Pueblo School District 60 (@Pueblo_D60) February 3, 2021

Agent Laura Schwartzenberger worked more anonymously, teaching children and adults how to avoid online sexual exploitation, according to the AP.