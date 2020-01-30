“Outlet Challenge” sparks fire at Colorado Springs middle school

COLORADO SPRINGS—A small fire broke out at a local middle school after a student tried a “challenge” circulating on social media, according to Colorado Springs Fire Department.

The challenge involves putting a charger of some kind in a wall outlet. With a small exposed space, someone can put a coin in causing a spark. That spark started the fire that was quickly extinguished.

“Hopefully the first and the last we see at a school,” Kathy Hook said. “Clearly, when you have that many students, staff, faculty on-site, that’s a real risk and our schools are going to take that very, very seriously.”

Hook is a fire and life safety educator and youth firesetting program manager at the Colorado Springs Fire Departments. She leads courses for families, children and schools to learn more about the misuse of fire and avoiding it. Electrical fires are more often than not, listed as one of the top five fire dangers.

“The biggest problem is if it goes unnoticed, behind that outlet there can be damage to the wires and a fire can actually start at a later time,” Hook said.

The videos are commonly being posted and shared on the social media site TikTok.

A spokesperson said the platform has been removing videos as they find them and that “we do not allow content that encourages, promotes, or glorifies dangerous challenges that might lead to injury.” The spokesperson said the trend violates the companies’ guidelines.

“Kids are seeing that on social media,” Hook said. “What they’re not seeing is the consequence, whether that be physical ramifications of electrocutions or a fire that starts or certainly going through the legal system if they are arrested for that.”

There has not been an arrest or any charges related to the incident at a Colorado Springs middle school, neither CSFD nor Colorado Springs Police is identifying.

Hook said once kids pass the age of culpability at 10-years-old they could be charged with a misdemeanor or felony arson for these kinds of cases.

To learn more about the fire education courses, go here.