Outbreak reported at second assisted living facility in Pueblo county

PUEBLO, Colo.,– Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment reported a COVID-19 outbreak at an assisted living facility in Pueblo West.

To date, the Columbine Chateau has three residents and one staff member who tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, an outbreak in a healthcare facility is defined as two or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in a facility or non-household group with onset in a 14-day period. An outbreak in a healthcare facility is defined as two or more confirmed COVID-19 cases in residents with onset in a 14-day period.

“Protecting the health of the residents and staff of our assisted living facilities is a top priority,” said Randy Evetts, public health director for the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment. “We will continue to work with Columbine Chateau to help minimize the spread of the virus.”

A resident at Columbine Chateau tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday along with two other residents and a staff member testing positive. PDPHE has completed contact investigations per established public health process and guidelines to reduce the spread of the virus in the facility.

In addition, PDPHE made a formal request to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) to provide testing for all staff and residents of this facility. CDPHE will ship testing materials to the facility directly. Once the testing is completed by the facility and shipped back to CDPHE, results will be returned within 24 hours.

Visiting restrictions at Columbine Chateau were started in mid-March. Public health is working with Columbine Chateau to ensure guidance is being followed to protect the residents and the staff.

Columbine Chateau is the second facility in Pueblo County to report an outbreak. In April, PDPHE announced an outbreak at Brookdale El Camino. At that time, there were four staff members and six residents that tested positive for COVID-19.

CDPHE reports outbreaks at facilities statewide at https://covid19.colorado.gov/data/outbreak-data.

Public health officials from the Pueblo Department of Health and Environment announced Tuesday two new positive COVID-19 cases in Pueblo County.

The confirmed positives cases are a 40-year-old female and a 53-year-old female. Pueblo County has a total of 219 confirmed positive and probable* cases among Pueblo County residents. The total number of people testing, 3,739, is not reflective of everyone testing negative in Pueblo County.

*A probable case meets the clinical criteria and epidemiological evidence, yet it has not been laboratory confirmed with a test. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is now reporting probable cases across the state.

The drive thru testing site in Pueblo will be open through May 30 to all those experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

Everybody being tested must be able to administer the test to themselves. The first 250 individuals each day will have access to drive up testing. No physician order is required, and all testing is free.

Testing will be available Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 9:00am to 3:00pm at the Colorado State Fairgrounds through the end of May. Visit the Colorado State Fairgrounds at 1001 Beulah Avenue (enter through Gate 4 off Mesa Avenue and Gaylord Avenue).

