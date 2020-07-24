Outbreak reported at city offices in Woodland Park

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — The City of Woodland Park has reported an outbreak in their offices, two of their office staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Two additional staff members are considered probable for being positive for the virus, and those cases are currently being investigated, the city stated.

City officials say once potential exposure was confirmed, they began contact tracing, and all individuals who met the CDC’s exposure guidelines were individually notified of potential exposure and sent home for 14 days to quarantine.

All areas where potential exposures occurred were immediately cleaned and sanitized the city assured. As of Thursday, there have been no additional cases within the City of Woodland Park staff.

Whenever two or more confirmed cases occur in a non-household environment within 14 days, it is considered an outbreak.

Information related to specific individuals who have been infected or potentially infected with the COVID-19 virus is protected medical information and will not be released.

Teller County Public Health and Environment is the local agency responsible for reporting and tracking all case data within Teller County.

