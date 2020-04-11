Outbreak at assisted living home in Aurora leaves 5 dead; 49 residents and staff test positive for COVID-19

DENVER– The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) is coordinating with Tri-County Health Department to investigate an outbreak of COVID-19 infection at Juniper Village in Aurora, Colorado.

According to the Juniper Village website, the center offers care for those with Alzheimer’s Disease and other memory disorders.

The CDPHE says after learning several staff had tested positive, they tested everyone in the facility.

The lab confirmed that 33 of 46 residents and 16 of 25 staff members are positive for COVID-19, according to the CDPHE press release.

The facility has reported eight deaths, five of which have been confirmed as related to COVID-19.

The coroner considers the remaining three deaths as probable cases of COVID-19.

We know that the populations in these facilities are among the most vulnerable and are at highest risk of severe illness from this virus. The department is doing everything we can to be as transparent as possible regarding reported outbreaks to keep people safe while protecting patient privacy. We continue to be aggressive in our recommendations to ensure the appropriate infection prevention measures are in place to slow and limit the spread of COVID-19 in these facilities.” Rachel Herlihy, state Epidemiologist, Colorado Dept. of Public Health and Environment.

The CDPHE says the investigation at Juniper Village began on March 27.

Since that time a team of infection preventionists and epidemiologists from both departments have conducted a number of virtual consultations with Juniper Village. The consultations have included assessing the facility’s current practices and providing technical assistance and support regarding infection prevention, use of personal protective equipment, and staffing recommendations. CDPHE press release – April 11

In addition, a team from CDPHE’s Health Facilities Division conducted a site visit on April 2 after receiving a formal complaint regarding the facility’s infection prevention practices.

The CDPHE says an investigation is ongoing, and as is typical in these situations, could take several months to complete.

On April 15, the CDPHE says they will begin releasing more details on confirmed outbreaks, including facility name, number of confirmed positive cases among staff and residents, and total confirmed deaths related to COVID-19.

Information will be updated every Wednesday on the state’s COVID-19 website.