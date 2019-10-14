Optom-Eyes annual giveaway for free eye exams and glasses

COLORADO SPRINGS — Optom-Eyes is having their annual giveaway of free eye exams and free glasses for all in need.

The event is October 26 starting at 9 a.m. but it’s first come, first served.

You must be one of the first 100 people to have your eyes checked and once they’ve reached 100 people they will be closing their doors so they say you should plan to arrive early.

“My entire staff along with family members and other people, friends of the practice, nobody receives pay on this day including both doctors it blesses us more than it blesses the community,” Optometrist John Rabins said.

Call Optom-Eyes for more information at (719) 550-3937. The location is 3585 Van Teylingen Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80917.