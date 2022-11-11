(VAIL, Colo.) — As ski season gets underway, ‘First Chair for the Weekend’ segments have returned on FOX21 Morning News. On Friday, Nov. 11, FOX21 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister joined John Plack of Vail Mountain Resort, to talk about its opening day.

“It’s our 60th anniversary season that we are kicking off today. The gondola starts spinning at 9 a.m., over 100 acres for this opening weekend, and maybe a few surprises for guests that know where to look,” said Plack.

Plack said so far Vail has seen over 40-inches of snow and continues to make snow on the mountain. “And, then once we keep on doing that, we will continue run by run and hopefully be top to bottom, village to village here pretty quickly.”

For opening day at Vail on Friday, guests enjoyed a DJ, breakfast items, coffee, hot chocolate, and a 60th Anniversary kick-off celebration.

“It should be an amazing morning to celebrate the past, launch us into the future, and cheers to 60 years,” said Plack.