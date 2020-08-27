Only ADA electric duo racing kart in the world available in Pikes Peak region

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Rocky Mountain Americans with Disabilities Act Center is celebrating 30 years of the ADA with a one-of-a-kind race kart.

The Storm Duo Kart has two seats that were funded by the Center. It has two steering wheels, two seats, and can go up to 45 MPH, giving families like the Rogers family the chance to take reins and simply race.

“Isaac was born full-term and ended up having a very complex medical history with a lot of challenges, doctors didn’t know if he would survive the first few years,” said Sarah Rogers, Isaac’s mom. “He’s got a lot of diagnoses, he’s legally blind and has a metabolic disorder.”

So 18-year-old Isaac has had to adapt, putting limitations on some of his favorite activities, including racing.

“He’s kind of excluded from the regular racing experience that you and I can participate in,” said Sarah.

However, the Storm Duo Kart is making the impossible, possible by bringing the only electric duo racing kart to the Pikes Peak region, giving Isaac the chance to smoke the competition.

“I leave my cousins behind, I smoke them,” said Isaac.

The cart contains two seats, which according to the Rocky Mountain ADA, is extremely rare in the go-kart marketplace and helps caregivers drive people with specific physical disabilities who may not have had an opportunity to race.

“The ADA applies to the fun stuff too, and your recreation should be accessible as well,” said Emily Shuman, Deputy Director of the Rocky Mountain ADA Center.

The one-of-a-kind go-kart is kept inside the Overdrive Raceway, the same place that sparked Isaac’s love of racing.

“Isaac has been coming here for several years their intention was to sit-and-watch cause he enjoyed watching the karts go around,” said General Manager James Mundle.

The newly acquired Storm Duo Kart is kept at Overdrive. For availability call 719-387-1437.