Online marketplace created for businesses in Pueblo during pandemic

PUEBLO, COLO.,– A new “Supporting Pueblo” initiative will help local businesses offer goods and services to the Pueblo community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business owners are encouraged to sign up online to become a vendor in an online marketplace.

Once the form is filled out, program organizers will create an online storefront for the business owner.

By selling on “Supporting Pueblo,” business owners will have access to a dedicated team of customer service reps, fulfillment, delivery and promotion services.

Businesses will store products at the Pueblo Convention Center and the orders will be fulfilled by the volunteers helping with the initiative.

Pueblo residents may purchase items and pick them up at the distribution center or have them delivered.

During COVID-19, vendors receive 100% commission minus payment processing and delivery fees.

To sell on “Supporting Pueblo” you must:

Be a business operating in Pueblo County that has a product to sell.

Have a valid sales tax license to sell products in Pueblo County.

Have an available inventory of products and can restock weekly as sales increase.

The online marketplace will open Thursday, April 23.

Volunteer opportunities are available for anyone who would like to help during this time.

To visit the website, or to sign up as a business, click here.