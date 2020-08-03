Rally planned Monday: One year after CSPD Officers shot and killed De’Von Bailey

Government responses pour in following public outcry demanding to see police body camera footage after the officer-involved shooting that killed De’von Bailey on August 3 in Colorado Springs. (Photo: Crime Stoppers)

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Monday marks one year since Colorado Springs Police officers shot and killed 19-year-old De’Von Malik Bailey.

His death sparked protests around the city.

A rally calling for justice in Bailey’s death is planned for Monday at 5 p.m., with a meeting spot at Pulpit Rock Trail Head.

De’Von Bailey / Photo courtesy Killmer, Lane & Newman, LLP

Timeline of events:

August 3, 2019: The shooting occurred on Saturday at approximately 6:45 p.m., after CSPD officers responded to a call of a personal robbery.

August 6, 2019: The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting in the 2400 block of East Fountain Blvd. as 19-year-old Devon Malik Bailey. Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers released a statement in response to the shooting.

August 7, 2019: Security footage from a home nearby, obtained by FOX21 News, shows part of the incident, during which 19-year-old Devon Malik Bailey was struck by gunfire.

August 15, 2019: The Colorado Springs Police Department released body camera footage from the shooting. The department redacted the video and published it on Vimeo.





August 22, 2019: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis called for an independent review of the shooting.

October 4, 2019: The investigation into Bailey’s death was referred to a grand jury. This after Bailey’s family called for an independent special prosecutor to investigate the circumstances of the deadly shooting.

November 13, 2019: A grand jury ruling found Colorado Springs Police Officers Sgt. Alan Van’t Land and Officer Blake Evenson were justified in their use of deadly force.

December 2, 2019: The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office released a complete report of search warrants, interviews and autopsy reports connected to shooting. Pictures, maps and interviews and more are included in the 385-page report. The report also included the results of Bailey’s autopsy, which showed the man was shot three times in the back and once in the elbow.

March 27, 2020: The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that it would not pursue criminal charges against the Colorado Springs Police Officers involved in the shooting. The Federal Bureau of Investigation, which reviews shootings by police officers, said it did not find evidence of federal criminal rights violations.

June 4, 2020: De’Von Bailey’s family filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Colorado Springs and the two officers responsible for the fatal shots. The lawsuit names the city of Colorado Springs and the two officers who fired at Bailey as defendants. It alleges police violated Bailey’s constitutional rights and used excessive force. It also claims Bailey’s death was a result of racially biased policing.

