One year ago Colorado was drought-free, now southern Colorado faces extreme drought

COLORADO SPRINGS – A strong snow season wasn’t enough to carry Colorado through a dry, warm spring and now most of Southern Colorado enters summer with extreme drought conditions, the second driest category defined by NOAA and the USDA drought monitor.

Over 80 percent of Colorado is now in drought conditions, about a 10 percent increase from a week before. Much of southern and eastern Colorado make up the 33 percent of the state classified as “extreme.”

“Last year we didn’t get much of a monsoon and that’s kind of what kicked off the current drought conditions we are seeing across the state,” said Kalsoum Abbasi, the planning supervisor in the water conveyance group at Colorado Springs Utilities.

At this time last year, Colorado was drought-free for the first time in 20 years.

The monsoon season typically comes in July and August, the wettest months for the region according to FOX21 Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister. He’s predicting rain for the end of the week, but not enough.

“Hopefully a lot of us get it in the next couple of days. They are going to be thunderstormy-type cells, especially on Friday, so that’s likely to hit one area and not another,” Meister said. “What we need is several weeks and months of good coverage, frequent thunderstorms to really start to move us in the right direction.”