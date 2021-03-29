ONE WEEK LATER: Emotions still raw after tragedy in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. — Monday marks one week since the tragedy at a grocery store in Boulder where 10 people lost their lives.

For some, it was supposed to be just another day at work; for others, it was a time for running errands, but no matter their purpose in that King Soopers in south Boulder, 10 people never returned home.

“Our hearts of this community go out to the victims of this horrific incident,” Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said.

58 minutes of terror happening in a place where people came to check off items off their grocery list.

“There’s gotta be a hole in their heart, just like there is a hole in my heart, and that is never going to go away,” Officer Eric Talley’s Dad Shay Talley said. “There is always going to be a pain in our hearts.”

The King Soopers grocery store off Table Mesa was much more than just a place to buy groceries.

“It wasn’t just for a loaf of bread, it to see our friends and neighbors, and we would have a chance to chat,” Former City Council Member Spense Havlick said.



King Soopers employee and Starbucks Barista Logan Smith said he saw the gunman twice and was shot at while on the phone with dispatch.

“There were multiple moments throughout the shooting that the gunman got 13-15 feet away from me. I was out of his sight, thankfully,” Smith said.

The growing memorial brings hundreds to pay their respects, pray for the victims’ families, and ask for change.

“Every little bit that is added here reminds each of us that we are all together and that this presentation of love needs to overpower what happened in here,” Gina Floyd said.

“I hope King Soopers does a redo on the front of the store, so it doesn’t have the memories of what happened on Monday, but if they have a different entrance, I think it would be easier for people’s mental health to return to the store,” Havlick added.

As grocery store workers go back to work and as families make another trip to their local supermarket, it’s the community finding strength in the ones around them to help them move on.

“It can’t divide us; we must work together, stay together, live every day like it is your last, make the best of it,” Smith encouraged. “Do those things you want to do, make those memories, talk to your friends, talk to your family.”



“I think we are in it together; we are all here for them. There is so much love for everyone right now,” Chloe Durbin said.

With Monday’s winds and the sheer volume of signs and flowers along the fence at King Soopers, the City of Boulder asked the community not to bring additional flowers or signs.

The City is asking if you’d like to show your support to add the below frame to your social media accounts and share thoughts and support using #BoulderStrong and #TenTogetherBoulder.