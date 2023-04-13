(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said the intersection of North Circle Drive and East Bijou Street is closed while the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) investigates a CSPD officer-involved crash that happened during a chase of a stolen vehicle.

CSPD said at 12:52 a.m. on Thursday, April 13 officers were called to the 1000 block of Palacio View near East Fountain Boulevard about a carjacking. The caller told officers their mother was held at gunpoint and her vehicle, described as a silver Hyundai Kona was taken by two alleged suspects, at least one suspect allegedly had a handgun. Officers responded to the area and began an investigation.

At 2:36 a.m. officers located the stolen vehicle at Astrozon Boulevard and South Academy Boulevard, a pursuit was started and a tactical vehicle intervention was authorized causing the vehicle to crash at N. Circle Dr. and E. Bijou St. according to Police. Officers immediately rendered aid to the two suspects, one suspect was dead on the scene, and the other was taken to the hospital. CSPD has described both suspects as men.

EPSO is the investigating agency.

CSPD said the intersection will be closed while the scene is investigated and repairs to the intersection are made.