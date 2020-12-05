One set of human remains identified in Conejos County property investigation

CONEJOS COUNTY, CO.– One set of human remains found on a Conejos County property in November have been identified.

Investigators have identified 37-year-old Myron Robert Martinez of Del Norte.

A task force comprised of the Colorado Bureau of Investigations, the Conejos County Sheriff’s Office, Monte Vista Police, Alamosa Police, the Saguache Sheriff’s Office, and the Colorado State Patrol advised that, so far, they have found the remains of three people in November.

Martinez was reported missing to the Rio Grande Sheriff’s Office on November 6, 2020. A family member reported they had not been in contact with Mr. Martinez since late October.

The task force has not determined the cause and manner of death; however, investigators believe foul play was involved.

With the remains of Mr. Martinez identified, members of the task force are currently working to determine the circumstances surrounding his death.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says Adre Baroz, who is currently being held in the Alamosa County Jail, has not been charged in the death of Mr. Martinez.

Adre Baroz

Members of the Colorado Springs Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), who were assisting the Alamosa Police Department in the search for the fugitive, located 26-year-old Adre Baroz also goes by “Psycho” in Gallup, New Mexico back in November.

Baroz is facing charges in Colorado of first-degree homicide, first-degree assault, and second-degree kidnapping.

The charges against Mr. Baroz are merely an accusation and he is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Work continues to identify the two other sets of human remains located in Conejos County in November.

Anyone with information about Mr. Martinez or the other unidentified human remains located in Conejos County is asked to call a designated tip line at 719-270-0210. There have been more than 60 tips reported since last month.