(COLORADO SPRINGS) — One person was taken to the hospital on Thursday, July 13 following a hit-and-run crash on South Nevada Avenue just south of I-25.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), around noon on Thursday, officers responded to the 1600 block of South Nevada Avenue, south of the Motor City curve, on a crash with injuries.

When officers arrived, they discovered that a truck turning left into a business parking lot from South Nevada hit a northbound car, causing the northbound car to hit a second car. The left-turning truck left the scene before police arrived.

CSPD said the driver of the northbound car was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver that left the scene was driving an older model dark colored Ford F150, CSPD said. The Major Crash Team is investigating.