One person sent to hospital after shooting and car chase in Cañon City

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — Multiple agencies, including Canon City Police, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, and Colorado State Patrol investigating an incident after one person was sent to the hospital after being shot by a suspect in Cañon City Tuesday evening.

Police say the shooting happened in a neighborhood around the 800 block of Fairview Avenue. The suspect then fled the area in the victim’s car but was followed by police and crashed near the Walmart on Dozier Avenue. The suspect was then taken into custody.

Roads around the crash site along the 600 block of Dozier Avenue are closed.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. No officers or anyone else was hurt during the incident.

CBI is investigating because of the multiple agency response.