One man injured in shooting in southern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting in southern Colorado Springs Friday morning.

Police say the shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. near South Circle Drive and Janitell Drive. The victim was shot and taken to the hospital.

According to CSPD there was a disturbance between two parties that escalated into a shooting.

No other information about the shooting was immediately available. Police say their investigation is continuing.

FOX21 has a crew headed to the scene. Check back for updates.