One person hospitalized, another arrested after overnight shooting in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — On Tuesday morning, just after midnight, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says it dispatched deputies to the 1600 block of Hampton South in response to a “shots fired” call.

Once on scene, deputies report they found a person who’d been shot. That person was taken to a hospital for treatment, but their condition is not known at this time.

Deputies say they also contacted another person who, they discovered, had an unrelated warrant for their arrest. That person was taken into custody.

The Sheriff’s Office says everyone involved in the incident has been accounted for and they do not believe there is any ongoing risk to the community. However, they do ask that anyone who witnessed the event call their investigations tip line: 719-520-6666.