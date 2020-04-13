One person dead in Monument Lake

MONUMENT, Colo. — Monument Police and Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District attempted a water rescue on Monument Lake Monday.

Despite the crews best efforts, the victim did not survive.

Crews were called around 10:15 a.m. to Monument Lake. According to Tri-Lake Monument Fire Protection District PIO Jamey Bumgarner, the victim was in the water by the kayak and once the victim was taken ashore crews began CPR. The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“Our hearts go out to the victim and their family. Please use caution when recreating around water! Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District

Courtesy of Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District

FOX21 is working to learn more about this incident. This article will be updated.