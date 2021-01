COLORADO — One person is dead after a crash on I-25 early Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes at milepost 116, which is about halfway between Fountain and Pueblo.

Colorado State Patrol tells FOX21 the crash involved a rollover and the driver was airlifted to the hospital, although succumbed to injuries.

CSP says other cars may have been involved in the crash.

Lanes are open. Watch for emergency personnel. — CSP Pueblo (@CSP_Pueblo) January 2, 2021

As of 10:00 a.m., the southbound lanes were reopened.