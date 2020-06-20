One person dead after car crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS– Colorado Springs Police say a person is dead after a crash in Colorado Springs on Friday night.

The crash happened at the intersection of East Fountain Boulevard and Murray Boulevard.

The initial investigation revealed that a sedan was eastbound crossing oncoming traffic on westbound Fountain Boulevard, when it was struck by an oncoming Mazda sedan traveling westbound.

All three people in the sedan and the passenger of the Mazda were transported to the hospital.

The Mazda passenger succumbed to their injuries while en route.

Speed or alcohol were not believed to be factors in this crash.

The intersection was closed in both directions for several hours so detectives could fully investigate the crash.

Detectives from the CSPD’s Major Crash Team responded and assumed responsibility for the investigation.