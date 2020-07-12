One person arrested at Christopher Columbus statue protest in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo.,– One person was arrested as protests continued at the Christopher Columbus statue in Pueblo on Abriendo Ave on Sunday.
Hundreds of protesters gathered in favor of removing the statue, along with counter-protesters.
A sergeant on scene told FOX21 crews that one arrest was made although couldn’t specify which side the protester was on.
A bomb squad vehicle was spotted at the event but officials tell FOX21 there is no bomb threat. The bomb squad vehicle also serves as the command unit for the police in Pueblo.
An organizer of the protest told FOX21 they would continue the weekly demonstration until the statue is taken down.
At the protest on June 5, one person was arrested and multiple citations being issued.
Pueblo Mayor Nicholas Gradisar recently spoke with FOX21 about the statue.
“We’re not gonna solve it on the streets or violence, were gonna solve it by having discussions and I’m trying to do that with both sides,” said Gradisar.
