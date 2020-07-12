One person arrested at Christopher Columbus statue protest in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo.,– One person was arrested as protests continued at the Christopher Columbus statue in Pueblo on Abriendo Ave on Sunday.

Hundreds of protesters gathered in favor of removing the statue, along with counter-protesters.

A sergeant on scene told FOX21 crews that one arrest was made although couldn’t specify which side the protester was on.

One arrest has been made at the protest. Sgt. Furbush on scene said it was some type of disorderly misconduct. He couldn’t specify which side the protester who was arrested was on. @FOX21News pic.twitter.com/j0prExpBus — Courtney Fromm (@courtney_fromm) July 12, 2020

A bomb squad vehicle was spotted at the event but officials tell FOX21 there is no bomb threat. The bomb squad vehicle also serves as the command unit for the police in Pueblo.

Protesters are singing an honor song. There are roughly 150-200 people on this side of the protest. Some familiar faces in the crowd include young leaders from some of the #BlackLivesMatter protests in #ColoradoSprings. @FOX21News #Pueblo pic.twitter.com/cRPbWL7Bkb — Courtney Fromm (@courtney_fromm) July 12, 2020

An organizer of the protest told FOX21 they would continue the weekly demonstration until the statue is taken down.

At the protest on June 5, one person was arrested and multiple citations being issued.

Pueblo Mayor Nicholas Gradisar recently spoke with FOX21 about the statue.

“We’re not gonna solve it on the streets or violence, were gonna solve it by having discussions and I’m trying to do that with both sides,” said Gradisar.

>>Stay with FOX21 for updates on this story throughout the day.